GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Rebounds swiftly from multi-day lows, remains vulnerable

- GBP/JPY extended the previous day’s rejection slide from the 137.00 round-figure.
- A convincing break below the 135.80-75 confluence support favours bearish traders.
- Only a sustained move beyond the 136.00 mark will negate the negative outlook.
The GBP/JPY cross witnessed some heavy selling on the last trading day of the week and extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 137.00 mark, or three-week tops. The mentioned level represented the top end of a 1-1/2-week-old ascending trend-channel.
A subsequent fall to multi-day lows, around the key 135.00 psychological mark, confirmed a near-term bearish break through confluence support – comprising of the trend-channel support and 100-hour SMA. This, in turn, might have already set the stage for additional weakness.
Meanwhile, technical indicators on the daily chart maintained their bearish bias and have again drifted back into the negative territory, adding credence to the bearish outlook. Hence, a slide back towards weekly lows, around the 134.35 region, now looks a distinct possibility.
On the flip side, the confluence support breakpoint, around the 135.75-80 region, now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. Some follow-through strength back above the 136.00 mark might negate the bearish bias and push the cross back towards reclaiming the 137.00 mark.
GBP/JPY 1-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|135.35
|Today Daily Change
|-0.71
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|136.06
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|136.09
|Daily SMA50
|137.82
|Daily SMA100
|135.99
|Daily SMA200
|136.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|137.01
|Previous Daily Low
|135.36
|Previous Weekly High
|135.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|133.05
|Previous Monthly High
|142.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|133.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|135.99
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.38
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|135.28
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|134.49
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|133.62
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|138.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.17 as Trump tests positive for coronavirus
EUR/USD is struggling around 1.17 as President Donald Trump said he tested positive for COVID-19. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report is awaited.
GBP/USD depressed below 1.29 amid the Brexit deadlock
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.29 as Brexit negotiations failed to make progress and as the EU takes the UK to court over the Internal Markets Bill.
Gold drops in Asia, confirming rising wedge breakdown
Gold's hourly chart shows a bearish reversal pattern. The decline has confirmed a rising wedge breakdown on the hourly chart. The bearish reversal pattern indicates that the recovery rally from the Sept. 28 low of $1,948 has ended.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Eagerly waiting for an upbeat report
The US is expected to have added modest 850K new jobs in September, but signs said otherwise. The market focus is still on a possible stimulus package from the US Congress ahead of elections.
WTI: Both swing-trade and day-trade now running risk free for 9R potential
WTI has fallen back to the downside below resistance. Both the swing trade and day trades are now running at breakeven for a potential 9R return. Bears are now in for a free ride towards the target and a possible 5R outcome.