GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Price breaks uptrend line, tests 150.00

- GBP/JPY corrects further to 149.88, the lowest since March 25.
- Recovery back above 151.15 would alleviate the bearish pressure.
The GBP/JPY extended the drop from multi-year highs above 153.50 and fell on Thursday to 149.88, the lowest in two weeks. The four-hour chart points to the downside, particularly while it holds under 150.60 (uptrend line).
Despite some oversold readings in technical indicators, the bearish momentum remains at elevated levels. The break of an uptrend line, if confirmed, would leave the GBP/JPY vulnerable to more losses. Under 150.00, the next strong support is seen at 149.45, followed by 149.05. The break of the uptrend line suggests that GBP/JPY has peaked.
A recovery above 151.15 would ease the negative momentum for the pound. A rise above 152.00 is needed to negate the current bearish bias.
GBP/JPY 4-hour chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150
|Today Daily Change
|-0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.62
|Today daily open
|150.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.44
|Daily SMA50
|148.74
|Daily SMA100
|144.43
|Daily SMA200
|140.74
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|152.07
|Previous Daily Low
|150.66
|Previous Weekly High
|153.22
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.59
|Previous Monthly High
|152.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|151.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|151.54
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|150.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|149.81
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|151.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|152.64
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|153.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.19 as US yields extend falls
EUR/USD has resumed its gains, recapturing 1.19. US ten-year yields dropped below 1.64%, partly related to a disappointing increase in jobless claims. Concerns about vaccines weighed on the euro earlier and Fed Chair Powell's speech is eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3750 amid vaccine concerns
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750, little changed, as the US dollar stabilizes after retreating earlier. Concerns about a delay to Britain´s vaccination campaign are weighing on sterling. Markets await Fed Chair Powell’s speech after the dovish FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD regains traction, eyes 50-day SMA at $1,762
XAU/USD advanced to a fresh monthly high above $1,750. Next target on the upside is located at $1,762. Buyers are likely to remain in control unless gold makes a daily close below $1,745.
Cardano on cusp of colossal breakout toward $2
Cardano price has formed a bull flag on the 3-day chart. ADA faces one key resistance level before a potential massive breakout to new all-time highs. On-chain metrics suggest that ADA bulls will encounter relatively weak resistance ahead.
Stock Market Live: Investors cheer Fed dovishness, chip shortage weighs on EV-makers
The Powell Put is alive and kicking – meeting minutes from the recent Federal Reserve meeting have shown a willingness to keep interest rates near zero and bond-buying at a rapid pace.