GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pound surges in 2.5-month highs vs. Japanese yen, trades near 136.25 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/JPY is trading near its highest levels since mid-March 2020. 
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 136.50 resistance. 
 

GBP/JPY four-hour chart

 
GBP/JPY is breaking to the upside while challenging 2.5-month highs. Bulls have taken the helm and a break above the 136.50 resistance can lead to further advances towards the 137.30 and the 138.10 price levels. On the other hand, support can be seen near the 135.50, 134.40 and 133.90 price levels.  
 
 
Resistance: 133.00, 133.87, 134.83
Support: 132.00, 131.33, 130.80
 

Additional key levels

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 136.25
Today Daily Change 1.81
Today Daily Change % 1.35
Today daily open 134.44
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 131.81
Daily SMA50 132.93
Daily SMA100 136.27
Daily SMA200 137.31
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 134.54
Previous Daily Low 132.73
Previous Weekly High 133.46
Previous Weekly Low 130.89
Previous Monthly High 135.08
Previous Monthly Low 129.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 133.85
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 133.42
Daily Pivot Point S1 133.27
Daily Pivot Point S2 132.1
Daily Pivot Point S3 131.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 135.07
Daily Pivot Point R2 135.71
Daily Pivot Point R3 136.88

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

