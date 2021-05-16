GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Poised to refresh multi-month top above 154.00

- GBP/JPY keeps short-term triangle breakout, pokes intraday high of late.
- Upbeat Momentum, successful trading above key SMA favor bulls.
GBP/JPY takes the bids around 154.25, up 0.12% intraday, during the early Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the pair keeps Friday’s bounce off the previous resistance line amid upbeat Momentum.
Not only a sustained trading above short-term hurdle but a clear run-up past-100-HMA also back the GBP/JPY bulls targeting the monthly top of 154.45, also the highest since February 2018.
It should, however, be noted that the 155.00 threshold and January 2018 high near 156.10 become strong resistances to cross before challenging the year 2018 peak surrounding 156.60.
On the flip side, pullback moves need to break the resistance-turned-support line around 154.00 whereas the 100-HMA and an ascending trend line from May 11 offer extra support to the south, respectively around 153.90 and 153.70.
In a case where GBP/JPY stays depressed below 153.70, lows marked since May 10 near 153.10 could test the bears before directing them to the early month tops close to 152.20-30.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additiojnal important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.27
|Today Daily Change
|0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|154.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|151.81
|Daily SMA50
|151.37
|Daily SMA100
|147.71
|Daily SMA200
|142.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.29
|Previous Daily Low
|153.62
|Previous Weekly High
|154.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.98
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.38
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
