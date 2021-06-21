GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Poised for further losses around mid-151.00s

- GBP/JPY prints five-day downtrend, extends 11-week-old support break.
- Bearish MACD favor further weakness but RSI probes the bears near the key supports.
- 152.30 guards immediate upside, 100-day SMA and four-month-old support line lures bears.
GBP/JPY stays pressured for the fifth consecutive day as bears attack early May’s lows, down 0.45% around 151.50, ahead of Monday’s London open.
Although the oversold RSI conditions seem to test the pair bears of late, sustained break of previous support from April and most bearish MACD signals since late March keep the pair sellers hopeful.
On the way down, a 100-day SMA level of 151.13 can offer immediate support to the quote ahead of an ascending support line from late February, around 150.70.
During the quote’s further weakness past 150.70, the 150.00 psychological magnet and April’s bottom surrounding 149.00 could test GBP/JPY bears.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback may aim for 152.30-40 region comprising multiple tops marked since March before targeting the previous horizontal support around 153.45-50.
It’s worth noting that 154.85 and the 156.00 threshold become the key hurdles during the GBP/JPY upside beyond 153.50.
Overall, GBP/JPY is yet to announce its bearish journey but short-term declines can’t be ruled out.
GBP/JPY daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|151.5
|Today Daily Change
|-0.64
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42%
|Today daily open
|152.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.79
|Daily SMA50
|153.09
|Daily SMA100
|151.05
|Daily SMA200
|144.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.78
|Previous Daily Low
|152
|Previous Weekly High
|155.49
|Previous Weekly Low
|152
|Previous Monthly High
|156.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|150.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|151.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|150.85
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|149.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.28
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.43
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.07
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
