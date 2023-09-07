GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Pares first weekly gain in three below 185.00 within 13-day-old triangle

- GBP/JPY lacks clear directions by sticking to mild gains as it snaps two-week downtrend.
- Bearish MACD signals suggest further consolidation of weekly gains.
- Convergence of 200-SMA, bottom line of the two-week-long symmetrical triangle appears a tough nut to crack for bears.
GBP/JPY treads water around 184.60 during the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session, after snapping a two-day winning streak the previous day. Even so, the cross-currency pair remains on the way to posting the first weekly gain in three as softer yields propel the Japanese Yen (JPY) despite hawkish Bank of Japan (BoJ) concerns, as well as fears of policy pivot at the Bank of England (BoE).
That said, the quote remains steady within a two-week-old symmetrical triangle but bearish MACD signals suggest further consolidation of the weekly gains, which in turn highlights the 184.00 as an immediate support to watch for the pair sellers.
However, the GBP/JPY bears should remain cautious unless they witness a clear downside break of the 183.70–60 support confluence comprising the aforementioned triangle’s bottom line and the 200-SMA.
Following that, a quick fall towards the late August swing low of around 183.35 can’t be ruled out while the early August peak of near 183.20 can prod the GBP/JPY bears afterward.
On the contrary, the 185.00 round figure guards the immediate recovery of the cross-currency pair ahead of the triangle’s top line, close to 185.65 at the latest.
Following that, a horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since mid-August, around 186.30-35 will precede the latest peak, which is also the yearly high, of near 186.70 to challenge the GBP/JPY bulls.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|184.64
|Today Daily Change
|-0.06
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|184.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|184.89
|Daily SMA50
|183.1
|Daily SMA100
|178.33
|Daily SMA200
|170.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|185.69
|Previous Daily Low
|184.26
|Previous Weekly High
|186.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|183.54
|Previous Monthly High
|186.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|184.8
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|185.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|184.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|183.45
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|182.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|185.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|186.31
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|186.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
