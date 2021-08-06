GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Keeps 100-DMA breakout near weekly top

- GBP/JPY picks up bids during a four-day uptrend around the week’s high.
- 100-DMA break pushes buyers toward a bumpy road unless crossing downward sloping trend line from late May.
- 13-day-old rising trend line adds to the downside filters.
GBP/JPY bulls attack 153.00, bouncing off intraday low, amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair rises for the fourth consecutive day while staying near the weekly top.
While the quote’s ability to cross 100-DMA propelled it to the week’s high, a downswing in the Momentum line and key hurdles on the way to the north challenges the pair traders.
Among them, a convergence of 50-DMA and a monthly resistance line, around 153.20–30, restricts immediate upside, a break of which will direct the quote towards a multi-day-old falling trend line, near 153.55.
If at all, the GBP/JPY bulls manage to cross 153.55, the last month’s top around 154.10 should return to the charts.
On the flip side, 100-DMA and an upward sloping trend line from July 20, respectively around 152.60 and 152.00, limit the quote’s short-term declines.
Also testing GBP/JPY sellers is the monthly low near 151.15 and early July’s low of 150.67.
Overall, GBP/JPY is likely to extend the recovery moves from Tuesday but a bumpy road will test the bullish commitments.
GBP/JPY: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|152.96
|Today Daily Change
|0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%6
|Today daily open
|152.94
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|152.04
|Daily SMA50
|153.34
|Daily SMA100
|152.63
|Daily SMA200
|147.55
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|153.03
|Previous Daily Low
|152.01
|Previous Weekly High
|153.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|151.41
|Previous Monthly High
|154.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|152.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|152.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|151.64
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.28
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|153.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.68
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|154.33
