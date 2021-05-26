GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Extends weekly trend line breakdown below 154.00

- GBP/JPY remains on the back foot around intraday low.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-HMA also favor sellers.
- Descending trend line from last Wednesday adds to the upside barriers.
GBP/JPY holds lower ground near an intraday low of 153.85, down 0.07% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair extends downside after breaking a short-term support line the previous day.
The support break also joins bearish MACD signals to keep GBP/JPY sellers hopeful unless the quote stays below the 154.00 level comprising the support-turned-resistance line.
Also acting as important upside barriers are 200-HMA and one-week-old falling trend line, respectively near 154.20 and 154.50.
In a case where GBP/JPY crosses the 154.50 hurdle, the multi-month high, flashed last week, surrounding 154.85 and the 155.00 round figure could lure the bulls.
On the flip side, a weekly low around 153.78 and a two-week-old horizontal area near 153.60, not to forget April’s high of 153.40, can entertain intraday sellers.
However, any clear downside below 153.40 will aim for March’s peak of 152.55 during the further weakness.
GBP/JPY hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|153.86
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|153.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|153.11
|Daily SMA50
|151.78
|Daily SMA100
|148.68
|Daily SMA200
|143.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.46
|Previous Daily Low
|153.78
|Previous Weekly High
|154.84
|Previous Weekly Low
|153.54
|Previous Monthly High
|153.42
|Previous Monthly Low
|149.06
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|154.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|154.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|153.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|153.39
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.04
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
