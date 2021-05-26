GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Extends weekly trend line breakdown below 154.00

  • GBP/JPY remains on the back foot around intraday low.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-HMA also favor sellers.
  • Descending trend line from last Wednesday adds to the upside barriers.

GBP/JPY holds lower ground near an intraday low of 153.85, down 0.07% on a day, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cross-currency pair extends downside after breaking a short-term support line the previous day.

The support break also joins bearish MACD signals to keep GBP/JPY sellers hopeful unless the quote stays below the 154.00 level comprising the support-turned-resistance line.

Also acting as important upside barriers are 200-HMA and one-week-old falling trend line, respectively near 154.20 and 154.50.

In a case where GBP/JPY crosses the 154.50 hurdle, the multi-month high, flashed last week, surrounding 154.85 and the 155.00 round figure could lure the bulls.

On the flip side, a weekly low around 153.78 and a two-week-old horizontal area near 153.60, not to forget April’s high of 153.40, can entertain intraday sellers.

However, any clear downside below 153.40 will aim for March’s peak of 152.55 during the further weakness.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 153.86
Today Daily Change -0.11
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 153.97
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 153.11
Daily SMA50 151.78
Daily SMA100 148.68
Daily SMA200 143.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 154.46
Previous Daily Low 153.78
Previous Weekly High 154.84
Previous Weekly Low 153.54
Previous Monthly High 153.42
Previous Monthly Low 149.06
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 154.04
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 154.2
Daily Pivot Point S1 153.68
Daily Pivot Point S2 153.39
Daily Pivot Point S3 153
Daily Pivot Point R1 154.36
Daily Pivot Point R2 154.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 155.04

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD consolidates the jump to a fresh multi-day high of around 1.2250 during the initial Asian session trading on Wednesday. The quote keeps upside break of February high amid bullish MACD, which in turn backs the pair buyers.

The GBP/USD pair traded as high as 1.4210 but retreated from the level to close the day unchanged around 1.4150. There was no particular catalyst for the pair's decline, although modest dollar's demand during US trading hours kept the pair near its daily lows through the American session. 

Gold (XAU/USD) bulls catch a breather around $1,900, recently easing to $1,898.72, following a notable rise to refresh multi-day high, during the initial Asian session on Wednesday. 

Dogecoin price has begun consolidating along the 50-day SMA and above the midline of the descending channel since May 20. Over the last few days, the relative strength shown by DOGE is a noteworthy divergence considering that it was created as a joke and has no utility.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings at its meeting on Wednesday, taking into account improving economic performance, the country's nascent vaccination campaign and concerns over the new Indian covid variant.

