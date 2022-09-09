- The breakout of a VCP formation has strengthened the pound bulls.
- A bull cross, represented by 20-and 50-EMAs indicates more upside ahead.
- A shift in the bullish range by the RSI (14) has triggered an upside momentum.
The GBP/JPY pair has displayed a short-lived pullback after a sheer downside move to near 165.10 in the Asian session. On a broader note, the asset is oscillating in a narrow range of 164.89-166.31 for the past two trading sessions.
The asset is oscillating in a 25% range from the 52-week high, which fulfills the basic criterion of volatility contraction pattern (VCP) formation. A textbook traced breakout of a VCP after giving a close above 164.00 with an above-average tick size is hinting at a dream rally for the pound bulls. Now a test of the breakout zone near 164.00 will create a ‘test and run’ buying opportunity for the market participants.
A bull cross, represented by the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 163.00 has strengthened the pound bulls.
Also, the asset is auctioning above the 200-EMA at 160.00, which indicates that the long-term trend is favoring bulls.
Adding to that, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which dictated that upside momentum has been triggered.
A test of VCP at 164.00 will create an optimal buying opportunity, which will drive the asset towards June 21 high at 167.83, followed by the psychological resistance at 170.00.
On the flip side, the yen bulls will take the driving seat if the asset drops below the August 2 low at 159.45, which will drag the asset towards May 25 low at 155.60. A slippage below the latter will send the cross towards January 24 low at 152.91.
GBP/JPY daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.14
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|165.8
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.37
|Daily SMA50
|163.03
|Daily SMA100
|162.9
|Daily SMA200
|159.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|166.32
|Previous Daily Low
|164.89
|Previous Weekly High
|162.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|160.9
|Previous Monthly High
|163.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|159.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|165.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|167.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.88
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
