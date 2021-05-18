GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls are yet to throw in the towel

- GBP/JPY seeking a continuation of the bullish momentum.
- Bulls stepping in at a critical support zone.
GBP/JPY has printed a fresh cycle high on Tuesday and the bulls are seeking a continuation from the 4-hour confluence of supporting factors.
The following illustrates the bullish bias in a top-down scenario which goes onto analyse the 15-min time frame and market structure.
Daily charts
While the market is bullish, there are prospects of a correction prior to the next leg higher.
The support correlates with a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
With that being said, the wick is compelling.
If the market closes higher, then there will be prospects for the wick to be filled in on the lower time frames for the sessions ahead.
4-hour chart
As can be seen, there has already been a 38.2% Fibo retracement of the 4-hour bullish impulse which has a confluence of the 10 EMA and prior highs.
A move higher from here would be going towards the highs to fill in the daily wick.
15-min chart
From a lower time frame, bulls will be looking for a bullish environment, such as a bullish 10 /20 EMA crossover, and for a break of the current resistance structure.
On a retest of the structure that would be expected to act as support, bulls will look to engage within the bullish environment and higher probabilities of an upside continuation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.22 as the dollar slides across the board
EUR/USD has extended its gains and has topped 1.22, the highest since February. The safe-haven dollar is weakening amid the risk-on mood and as the Fed sticks to its dovish policy. US housing figures were mixed. The Fed's Bostic is set to speak later.
GBP/USD extends corrective slide below 1.4200
GBP/USD trades around 1.4180, retreating from 1.4219, the highest since February. Britain's unemployment rate surprisingly dropped to 4.8% as the reopening continues. The dollar is on the back foot amid the upbeat market mood.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1870 amid risk-on mood
Gold price has entered a phase of upside consolidation, having faced rejection once again above $1870. The gold price looks unimpressed by the latest leg down in the US dollar, amid dovish Fed expectations.
SEC attempts to block XRP holders from presenting evidence in Ripple case
The Securities & Exchange Commission filed another objection to the motion to intervene by XRP holders. The government agency argues that allowing third-party defendants into the case would “sow chaos” into the litigation.
Coinbase reveals intention to raise $1.25 billion following direct listing
Since its debut on the Nasdaq, Coinbase’s share price has merely collapsed. Given the recent weakness in its stock price, the leading cryptocurrency exchange is looking for a further cash injection.