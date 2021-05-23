GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears to test bullish commitments at key daily support

GBP/JPY bears are in control and eye prior daily resistance target.

Hourly support is guarding the downside prospects.

GBP/JPY is on the verge of a downside correction and the following illustrates the bias while below daily resistance.

Daily chart

Following a restest of the daily resistance, a deeper downside test of prior resistance could be on the cards.

1-hour chart

The price struggles at resistance and bears will be looking to pressure support and test the bullish commitments.

15-min chart

The environment is bearish according to MACD and with the price below the 10-EMA.

Bears will be in good stead on a break of suppurt.