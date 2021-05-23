GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears to test bullish commitments at key daily support

- GBP/JPY bears are in control and eye prior daily resistance target.
- Hourly support is guarding the downside prospects.
GBP/JPY is on the verge of a downside correction and the following illustrates the bias while below daily resistance.
Daily chart
Following a restest of the daily resistance, a deeper downside test of prior resistance could be on the cards.
1-hour chart
The price struggles at resistance and bears will be looking to pressure support and test the bullish commitments.
15-min chart
The environment is bearish according to MACD and with the price below the 10-EMA.
Bears will be in good stead on a break of suppurt.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
