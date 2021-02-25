GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bears are showing-up deep in supply territory

- GBP/JPY is overstretched and bears are taking the reins on the lower time frames.
- The longer-term prospects are also bearish and charts are in need of a significant correction.
GBP/JPY is succumbing to bearish pressures as the multi-timelines are aligned and indicating a significant correction.
The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the next opportunity would arise on the downside.
Monthly chart
The month is drawing to a close in a fourth consecutive month of higher highs and lows.
The W-formation is a bearish pattern and a significant retracement, at least to the 38.2% Fibonacci that has a confluence with old resistance, would be expected.
Weekly chart
The weekly chart is overstretched into the supply zone and a significant downside correction, in line with the W-formation on the monthly chart, would be expected.
Daily chart
The daily chart is showing that the bulls are failing to break higher within the weekly supply area.
A downside correction to old liquidity and resistance would have a confluence with the 61.8% Fibonacci of the latest bullish impulse.
4-hour chart
The 4-hour chart is on the way to test old support.
A break of old support and the 21-SMA opens prospects of a downside continuation to the 61.8% Fibo of the daily bullish impulse.
1-hour chart
The hourly chart has already tested the support area in what would be expected to be the start of a significant and medium-term bearish correction.
Should the price correct the recent bearish impulse from the supporting area, then a retest of prior support, or the neckline of the M-formation where a confluence of the 50% and 61% Fibos, is anticipated.
At such a point that the price is resisted there, bears can look for a downside continuation opportunity from bearish conditions and structure for an optimal entry point on the 15-min chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
