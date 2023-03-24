GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Appears well-set to drop further towards 159.20 support

- GBP/JPY prints three-day downtrend on breaking one-week-old ascending trend line.
- Clear U-turn from the key EMA confluence, downbeat oscillators favor sellers.
- Bears approach 10-week-old upward-sloping support line but further downside appears elusive.
GBP/JPY takes offers to refresh the intraday low near 160.30 during early Friday, extending the previous two-day fall towards short-term key support.
In doing so, the cross-currency pair justifies the previous day’s downside break of a one-week-old support line, now immediate resistance near 161.25. Adding strength to the bearish bias is the quote’s reversal from a convergence of the 100-bar Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 200-EMA, around 161.70-80 at the latest.
It’s worth mentioning that the bearish MACD signals and an absence of oversold RSI (14) also keep the GBP/JPY sellers hopeful of witnessing the pair’s further downside.
As a result, an ascending support line from January 13, close to 159.20 by the press time, gains the major attention of the pair bears.
Following that, the monthly low of 159.56 may act as a validation point for the GBP/JPY pair’s slump toward the February low of 156.73.
On the contrary, an upside break of the support-turned-resistance line of around 161.25 will need validation from the aforementioned EMA confluence of 161.70-80 to recall the GBP/JPY buyers.
Even so, a one-month-long descending resistance line surrounding 163.00 appears crucial for the bulls to cross to retake control.
GBP/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|160.31
|Today Daily Change
|-0.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|160.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|162.41
|Daily SMA50
|160.98
|Daily SMA100
|162.6
|Daily SMA200
|163.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.86
|Previous Daily Low
|159.94
|Previous Weekly High
|164.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|158.57
|Previous Monthly High
|166.01
|Previous Monthly Low
|156.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|160.68
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|161.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|159.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|158.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|157.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|161.77
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.69
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.