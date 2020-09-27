GBP/JPY Price Analysis: 200-HMA guards immediate upside below 135.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/JPY eases the early-Asian bullish bias despite flashing a four-day winning streak.
  • Bullish MACD, sustained break of 12-day-old falling trend line keep buyers hopeful.
  • 133.55/50 can offer strong downside support, a falling trend line from September 16 adds to the upside barriers.

GBP/JPY drops to 134.70, intraday low of 134.64, during the pre-Tokyo open trading on Monday. The Pound cross recently took a U-turn from 200-HMA while pouring cold water on the face of bulls. However, successful trading beyond the descending trend line from September 10, coupled with the bullish MACD keeps the buyers hopeful.

Hence, traders will wait for a clear break of an eight-day-long downward sloping trend line, at 135.00 now, to confirm the buying after the upside clearance of 134.80 level comprising 200-HMA.

In doing so, buyers can aim for 136.00 round-figures ahead of confronting the tops marked during September 18 and 14, respectively around 136.20 and 136.60.

Meanwhile, GBP/JPY sellers may target the re-test of the previous resistance line, currently near 133.90, during further downside.

It should, however, be noted that there are multiple supports close to 133.55/50 that can probe the bears looking to refresh the monthly low of 133.04.

GBP/JPY hourly chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 134.69
Today Daily Change 0.10
Today Daily Change % 0.07%
Today daily open 134.59
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 137.21
Daily SMA50 137.84
Daily SMA100 135.82
Daily SMA200 136.91
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 134.83
Previous Daily Low 133.84
Previous Weekly High 135.34
Previous Weekly Low 133.05
Previous Monthly High 142.04
Previous Monthly Low 137.75
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 134.45
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 134.22
Daily Pivot Point S1 134.01
Daily Pivot Point S2 133.43
Daily Pivot Point S3 133.02
Daily Pivot Point R1 135
Daily Pivot Point R2 135.41
Daily Pivot Point R3 136

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

