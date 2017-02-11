GBP/JPY plunges below 150.00 handle post-BoE, Carney in focus

GBP/JPY plunges below 150.00 handle post-BoE, Carney in focusBy Haresh Menghani
• Plummets over 100-pips on dovish BoE hike.
• BoE inflation report foresees inflation peaking in October 2017.
• Two rate hikes seen over 2-years, to bring inflation back to target.
The GBP/JPY cross faded a knee-jerk bullish spike to mid-151.00s and tumbled below the key 150.00 psychological mark post-BoE decision.
The British Pound came under some intense selling pressure after the BoE's quarterly inflation report showed that the MPC now sees inflation peaking at just over 3% in October 2017 and two more hikes seen over the forecast horizon of two-years, to bring inflation back to target.
• BoE interest rate decision: MPC stands ready to respond to changes in the economic outlook
The market participants assessed the report as dovish and a clear signal that today's rate hike, for the first time in 10-years, is not the beginning of a tightening cycle. The central bank took back an emergency cut, announced after the Brexit vote in August 2016, and raised interest rates by 25-bps to 0.50%.
With today's sharp downslide, the cross erased majority of its strong weekly gains and which might now be seen as the first sign of a possible bearish reversal.
Currently trading around the 149.85-80 region, recovering over 50-pips from session lows, traders now look forward to the BoE Governor Mark Carney's post-meeting pressure for some fresh impetus.
• BoE interest rate decision and Mark Carney’s speech – Live
Technical levels to watch
A follow through weakness below 149.25 level (BoE swing low) is likely to accelerate the fall towards the 148.00 handle before the cross eventually aims towards testing 147.30-20 strong horizontal support.
On the upside, sustained recovery back above the 150.00 handle might trigger a short-covering bounce towards the 150.80-85 supply zone, which if cleared could pave the way for an extension of the pair's upward trajectory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.