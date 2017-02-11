BoE interest rate decision and Mark Carney’s speech – Live

The Bank of England will hold its monetary policy meeting later in the European afternoon at 1200GMT, along with the central bank’s Inflation Report and the subsequent speech by Governor Mark Carney (1230GMT).

Market consensus is broadly tilted towards a 25 bp rate hike, although all should fall under the so-called ‘dovish hike’, putting the Sterling under renewed downside pressure. In addition, GBP’s price action is expected to largely hinge on the voting scheme from MPC members.

