BoE interest rate decision and Mark Carney’s speech – Live

BoE interest rate decision and Mark Carney’s speech – LiveBy Pablo Piovano
The Bank of England will hold its monetary policy meeting later in the European afternoon at 1200GMT, along with the central bank’s Inflation Report and the subsequent speech by Governor Mark Carney (1230GMT).
Market consensus is broadly tilted towards a 25 bp rate hike, although all should fall under the so-called ‘dovish hike’, putting the Sterling under renewed downside pressure. In addition, GBP’s price action is expected to largely hinge on the voting scheme from MPC members.
Related news
BoE seen raising rates by 25 bp, GBP looks to voting results – UOB
GBP: The ‘Carney Put’ – ING
GBP/USD firm near 1.3300 ahead of BoE
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.