GBP/JPY loses ground ahead of Japanese inflation figures

- GBP/JPY trades with losses at the 180.20 area, recording a fourth consecutive day of losses.
- Exports in Japan expanded at a slower pace than expected in June.
- Dovish bets on the BoE limit the GBP’s advance.
The GBP/JPY retreated below 181.00 on Thursday as markets stay cautious ahead of Japanese inflation figures and the respective Bank of Japan (BoJ) decision next week. On the other hand, the Pound struggles to find demand following soft inflation figures.
Investors punish the Pound amid softer UK inflation as investors await Japanese figures
Dovish bets continue to weigh on the GBP, but UK yields recovering may limit the Pound’s losses. Following soft inflation figures, the odds of a 50 basis points (bps) hike dropped to nearly 45%, and investors are now seeing a terminal rate of 5.75% vs last week's 6.50%, which made British yield fall to their lowest levels since mid-June. That being said, the rates bounced back, giving some support to the GBP, but more downside may be on the horizon.
The Ministry of Finance of Japan reported poor Trade Balance data from June. Exports increased by 1.5% YoY, lower than the 2.2% expected, while imports dropped 12.9% YoY, a more significant decline than the expected 11.3%. As Exports are slowing, its likely that policymakers won’t pivot to a contractive monetary policy which could intensify the downturn.
Despite markets discounting that the BoJ will maintain its policy unchanged next week, investors will eye inflation data from Japan to be reported during the Asian session on Friday. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to have accelerated to 3.5% YoY in June while the Core measure decelerates slightly to 4.2%. Its worth noticing that Governor Ueda from the BoJ, hinted that the bank will pivot once inflation figures meet the bank's forecast.
GBP/JPY levels to watch
The daily chart indicates that the technical outlook for the cross is neutral to bearish, but indicators have turned flat in negative territory. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south near its midline, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) prints red flat bars indicating that the markets seem to be waiting for a catalyst.
Resistance levels: 181.00.182.12 (20-day Simple Moving Average), 183.00
Support levels: 180.00. 179.50, 179.00
GBP/JPY Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|180.2
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|180.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|182.3
|Daily SMA50
|177.52
|Daily SMA100
|171.3
|Daily SMA200
|167.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|181.65
|Previous Daily Low
|179.83
|Previous Weekly High
|183.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|179.47
|Previous Monthly High
|183.88
|Previous Monthly Low
|172.67
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|180.52
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|180.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|179.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|178.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|177.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|181.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|182.54
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|183.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses around 1.1130 Premium
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in a week at 1.1118. It is consolidating its losses around the 1.1130 area as the US Dollar remains strong, supported by higher Treasury yields. Economic data from the US boosted the DXY, which climbed toward 101.00.
GBP/USD falls for the fifth consecutive day
GBP/USD dropped to its lowest level in 10 days at 1.2839, on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The pair found support above the 20-day SMA and rebounded modestly to 1.2865. On Friday, the UK will report Retail Sales.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up to US Dollar demand Premium
The US Dollar edged firmly higher on Thursday, resulting in XAU/USD falling to $1,965.30 a troy ounce. Following a consolidative stage at multi-month lows, the Dollar Index (DXY) surged towards the 101.00 area, as the lack of follow-through of its recent bearish trend finally resulted in an upward correction.
JPMorgan, and Wells Fargo, among others, join Federal Reserve's “FedNow” payment system
The Federal Reserve has launched the FedNow, that will act as an alternative to the existing instant cross-border payment settlement options such as Ripple and Stellar Lumens.
NIO getting left in 2023 dust by other EV upstarts
Nio is still lagging behind the pack as the stock market nears the end of July. Among a handful of young EV company stocks that grew in popularity in 2021 and 2022, NIO stock is one of the worst performers in 2023.