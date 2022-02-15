GBP/JPY jumps to fresh daily high on news that Russian troops are returning to bases

- GBP/JPY gained traction on Tuesday and built on the overnight recovery from a one-week low.
- A turnaround in the risk sentiment undermined the safe-haven JPY and provided a goodish lift.
- The UK-EU impasse over the NI Protocol warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders.
The GBP/JPY cross rallied over 70 pips from the early European session low and shot back closer to the overnight swing high, around the 156.70 region in the last hour.
Following an early dip to sub-156.00 levels, the GBP/JPY cross attracted fresh buying on Tuesday and is now looking to build on the overnight goodish rebound from the 155.30 area, or a one-week low. The latest leg of a sudden spike over the past hour or so could be attributed to a turnaround in the risk sentiment, which tends to undermine the safe-haven Japanese yen.
In the latest developments, Russia said that several military drills have finished and some troops near Ukraine have started returning to bases. This helped ease worries about an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and triggered a solid rebound in the equity markets, which, in turn, drove flows away from traditional safe-haven currencies, including the JPY.
On the other hand, the British pound was supported by a more hawkish Bank of England and mostly in-line UK jobs data released earlier this Tuesday. The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell 31.9K in January and the Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.1% during the three months ending December.
That said, tensions over the Northern Ireland protocol of the Brexit agreement might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets and cap gains for the GBP/JPY cross. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent corrective pullback from a multi-month high, around the 158.00 mark has run its course.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.6
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|156.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|155.35
|Daily SMA50
|154.42
|Daily SMA100
|154.01
|Daily SMA200
|153.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|156.87
|Previous Daily Low
|155.31
|Previous Weekly High
|158.07
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.14
|Previous Monthly High
|157.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|152.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|155.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|156.27
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|155.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|154.62
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|157.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.61
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1300 despite disruptive Russian headlines
EUR/USD is stabilizing above 1.1300, despite Russian invasion angst and weakness in global equities. Reports of fresh arrival of war troops, machines near the Ukraine-Russia border escalate risk-aversion. German ZEW, EZ GDP awaiited.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3500 after UK data
GBP/USD continues to move sideways above 1.3500 during the European trading hours on Tuesday as investors await geopolitical developments. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.1% in three months to December as expected.
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1300 despite disruptive Russian headlines
EUR/USD is stabilizing above 1.1300, despite Russian invasion angst and weakness in global equities. Reports of fresh arrival of war troops, machines near the Ukraine-Russia border escalate risk-aversion. German ZEW, EZ GDP awaiited.
Litecoin price hints at 27% rally as LTC forms bullish setup
Litecoin price has been on a rollercoaster of a journey for the past month or so. Although LTC has lost its market value, it seems to be forming a bullish reversal pattern, suggesting a breakout soon.
How a Russian-Ukranian clash would affect markets and create trading opportunities Premium
There is no love lost between Russia and the West on Valentine's Day. According to the US, an invasion of Ukraine by Russia's army could occur at any moment, after amassing some 130,000 troops on their shared border.