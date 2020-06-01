GBP/JPY jumps above 141.00 to highest in a month as pound soars

- GBP/JPY advances for the third consecutive day, to highest since early May.
- Pound outperforms, hits one-month highs versus US dollar.
The GBP/JPY broke above 133.65 during the American session and jumped to 134.29, hitting the highest level since May 1st. It then pulled back and as of writing, it is hovering around 134.05/10, up more than a hundred pips from Friday’s close.
The move higher was driven by a rally of the British pound across the board. EUR/GBP plummeted from 0.9000, reaching levels under 0.8950 while GPB/USD spiked to 1.2488, a one-month high amid broad US dollar weakness.
The yen is posting mixed results. Equity prices in the US are mostly flat wile US yield are modestly higher. The Dow Jones is up just 0.07% while the S&P 500 gains 0.09%.
Technical levels
The GBP/JPY hold a bullish tone that was reinforced after the consolidation above 133.00, that now is a critical support. The immediate support stands at 133.65 (Asian session high). On the upside, the next barrier is seen at 134.45/50 followed by 134.85.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.16
|Today Daily Change
|1.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.83
|Today daily open
|133.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.73
|Daily SMA50
|132.81
|Daily SMA100
|136.36
|Daily SMA200
|137.28
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133.46
|Previous Daily Low
|131.78
|Previous Weekly High
|133.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|130.89
|Previous Monthly High
|135.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|129.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|132.82
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|132.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|131.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|130.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|133.75
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|134.45
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|135.43
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance following dismal US data
EUR/USD trades well above the 1.1100 threshold after the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed the market’s expectations, printing at 43.1 in May. European figures improved from record lows, but contractions still worrisome in the region.
GBP/USD runs beyond 1.2400, flirts with 4-week highs
GBP/USD extends its advance as US data missed the market’s expectations while UK manufacturing output improved in May as lockdown restrictions started to ease.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold: Dip-buying should help limit any meaningful slide
Gold extended its steady intraday pullback from over one-week tops and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, around the $1730 region.
WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance.