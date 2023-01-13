- GBP/JPY is oscillating in a narrow range below 158.00 as the focus shifts to US economic data.
- An expression of exit from the secular period-long ultra-expansionary monetary policy by the BoJ is supporting the Japanese Yen.
- UK production activities have been declining consecutively for the past four months.
The GBP/JPY pair is displaying topsy-turvy moves below the crucial resistance of 158.00 in the Asian session. The cross is showing a balanced profile as investors are awaiting the release of the United Kingdom economic data for fresh impetus.
On Thursday, GBP/JPY was dumped by the market participants after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced that the central bank will review the side effects of a decade-long easy monetary policy approach in spurring economic growth and inflation.
Chatters about a shift in the approach of the BoJ towards the price index are growing after the central bank stretched the range of 10-year Japan Government Bonds (JGSs). In a policy statement, the BOJ said the move was intended to “improve market functioning and encourage a smoother formation of the entire yield curve while maintaining accommodative financial conditions. “
Meanwhile, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva crossed wires, via Reuters, early Friday morning in Asia suggesting an accommodative policy stand for the BOJ. The pressure from labor on increases in labor compensation has not led to any dramatic change. In other words, there is no driver for inflation from there.
An adjustment to the central bank's debt yield curve control regime was not driven by an increase in inflation, which remains very close to the bank's 2% target.
On the United Kingdom front, investors are keeping an eye on the release of economic data. According to the consensus, the Industrial and Manufacturing Production (Nov) will contract by 3.0% and 4.8% on an annual basis. It is worth noting that UK production activities have been declining consecutively for the past four months. A spree of slowdown could weaken inflation expectations further, which will ease some troubles for the Bank of England (BOE) policymakers.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|157.69
|Today Daily Change
|-0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|157.81
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|160.35
|Daily SMA50
|164.22
|Daily SMA100
|164.23
|Daily SMA200
|163.67
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|161.01
|Previous Daily Low
|157.72
|Previous Weekly High
|160.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.36
|Previous Monthly High
|169.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|157.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|158.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|159.76
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.68
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|155.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|153.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|159.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|162.14
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|163.26
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD sets to test 0.7000 for the first time in five months
The AUD/USD pair is inches far from recapturing the critical resistance of 0.6980 in the Asian session and is likely to extend further to near 0.7000. The Aussie asset has sensed buying interest as risk-sensitive assets like S&P500 futures are extending their gains further.
EUR/USD stabilizes near multi-month high below 1.0900, more clues for US inflation eyed
EUR/USD retreats from a nine-month high as bulls take a breather after posting the five-day winning streak amid a light calendar on Friday. The major currency pair refrains from welcoming bears amid dovish hopes from the US Fed, backed by the previous day’s US inflation data.
Gold bulls need validation from $1,902 and US inflation expectations
Gold price remains steady around $1,900 as bulls take a breather around the eight-month high during early Friday, following the US inflation-inspired rally. In doing so, the yellow metal also portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the more clues for the US inflation conditions and consumer sentiment.
Solana price retests key level, potential for 37% increase to two-month high
Solana price has been steadily rising over the last 12 days. SOL could stretch to $22.77 if Solana bulls maintain their current heading. If Solana price falls prey to market fears and falls below $11.17, the bullish thesis would be invalidated.
How long will high inflation persist? What happened to the Great Moderation?
There's been a noticeable change in inflation tendencies since Covid hit. The key question is whether this represents another regime change. Inflation has been less volatile from 1983 to 2020. Looking ahead, whether inflation persists may depend on which of the two regimes that we are in.