  • The incoming UK political headlines prompted some selling at higher levels.
  •  Softer UK wage growth data exerted some additional pressure on the GBP.
  • Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the JPY and helped limit further slide.

The GBP/JPY cross quickly retreated around 60-65 pips from the early European session swing highs but now seems to have stabilized above the key 140.00 psychological mark.
 
The cross initially gained some follow-through traction on Tuesday and built on the overnight positive move, though the momentum fizzled out rather near the top end of a near one-month-old trading range. Comments by the Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, saying that they will not be offering any more help to the Conservatives, triggered the initial leg of an intraday pullback.

Traders refrained from placing directional bets

The downtick accelerated further following the disappointing release of UK wage growth data, showing that average earnings excluding bonuses increased by 3.6% as compared to 3.8% in the previous month. The figures also showed the biggest annual drop in the number of job vacancies in nearly 10 years and largely offset an unexpected decline in the UK unemployment rate.
 
Meanwhile, a slight improvement in the global risk sentiment, despite some renewed US-China trade uncertainty, undermined the Japanese Yen's safe-haven demand and helped limit further losses. The cross remained well within a broader trading range held over the past one month or so, making it prudent to wait for a sustained move in either direction before placing ay aggressive bets.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/JPY

Overview
Today last price 140.14
Today Daily Change -0.03
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 140.17
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 140
Daily SMA50 135.83
Daily SMA100 134.09
Daily SMA200 138.57
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 140.5
Previous Daily Low 139.36
Previous Weekly High 140.76
Previous Weekly Low 139.41
Previous Monthly High 141.51
Previous Monthly Low 130.42
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 140.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 139.8
Daily Pivot Point S1 139.52
Daily Pivot Point S2 138.87
Daily Pivot Point S3 138.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 140.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 141.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 141.8

 

 

