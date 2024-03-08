GBP/JPY finds interim support near 188.60, downside remains favored on hawkish BoJ bets

- GBP/JPY finds an intermediate support near 188.60. More downside likely on BoJ rate hike bets.
- BoJ policymakers see a positive cycle for wage growth, able to keep inflation above 2%.
- The Pound Sterling will be guided by the UK’s labor market data, scheduled for next week.
The GBP/JPY pair discovers temporary support near 188.60 after sharply correcting from 191.00 in the last three trading sessions. The asset is expected to witness more downside as market expectations for the Bank of Japan (BoJ) abandoning negative interest rates have improved.
A few BoJ policymakers expect a positive cycle in wage growth, improving the odds of inflation remaining above the 2% target sustainable. The BoJ had been reluctant to exit the expansionary policy stance as policymakers were not convinced that wage growth would continue to grow steadily. Investors hope the BoJ will shift to policy normalization in the March monetary policy meeting.
The Japanese Yen would witness strong buying interest if the BoJ delivers a hawkish interest rate decision, as its monetary policy has remained extremely dovish for more than a decade.
Meanwhile, the Pound Sterling awaits fresh guidance on interest rates. The United Kingdom's economic calendar remained light this week. Going forward, investors will focus on the labor market data for three months ending in January, which will be published early next week. Investors will keenly focus on the Average Earnings data, which will provide a fresh outlook on inflation.
The UK’s wage growth has remained almost double what is required to be consistent with the return of inflation to 2%. Strong wage growth momentum would dampen market expectations for rate cuts, which could result in higher investment in the Pound Sterling.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|189.06
|Today Daily Change
|-0.61
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|189.67
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|189.87
|Daily SMA50
|187.34
|Daily SMA100
|185.68
|Daily SMA200
|183.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|190.31
|Previous Daily Low
|188.24
|Previous Weekly High
|191.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|189.05
|Previous Monthly High
|191.33
|Previous Monthly Low
|185.23
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|189.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|189.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|188.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|187.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|186.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|190.58
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|191.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|192.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US Non-farm Payrolls surprised to the upside in February – LIVE
The US economy added 275K jobs during last month, more than initially forecasted according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The Unemployment Rate ticked higher to 3.9%.
EUR/USD stays below 1.0950 ahead of US jobs data
EUR/USD is correction from two-month highs and trades below 1.0950 Friday. The pair rallied on Thursday, bolstered by prospects of movement from the ECB and an easing US Dollar on the back of a dovish tone from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. US NFP coming up next.
GBP/USD clings to modest gains above 1.2800, eyes on US NFP
GBP/USD stays near the multi-month high it set above 1.2830 on Friday. The pair has regained upside traction amid a subdued US Dollar and a positive shift in risk sentiment. Traders await the key US Nonfarm Payrolls data for fresh directives.
Gold extends rally beyond $2,160, investors await US labor market data
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades at a fresh new all-time high near $2,170. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red below 4.1% ahead of US jobs report, allowing XAU/USD to continue to stretch higher.
XRP price declines as holders take nearly $370 million in profits ahead of SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline
XRP price dipped to $0.62 on Friday. The altcoin has sustained above the psychologically important $0.60 level despite profit-taking activities of the altcoin’s holders. A key deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is approaching.