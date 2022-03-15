GBP/JPY finds decent support near 200-DMA, climbs back above 154.00 mark

- GBP/JPY attracted dip-buying near 200-DMA on Tuesday and turned positive for the third straight day.
- Upbeat UK jobs report benefitted the British pound and extended support amid BoE rate hike bets.
- Hope for diplomacy in Ukraine undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move.
The GBP/JPY cross recovered nearly 90 pips from the daily swing low and climbed back above the 154.00 mark during the mid-European session.
Following an intraday pullback from the vicinity of mid-154.00s, the GBP/JPY cross attracted some dip-buying near the 200-day SMA on Tuesday and turned positive for the fourth successive day. This also marked the fifth day of an uptick in the previous six and might have set the stage for an extension of the recent goodish rebound from sub-151.00 levels, or the YTD low touched last week.
The British pound drew support from upbeat UK employment details, which reaffirmed expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates at its policy meeting on Thursday. In fact, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the jobless rate fell to 3.9% in January. Adding to this, the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell by 48.1K in February.
On the other hand, hopes for a diplomatic solution to end the war in Ukraine weighed on traditional safe-haven assets and capped the intraday gains for the Japanese yen. Apart from this, expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will maintain the current accommodative policy stance at its meeting on Friday undermined the JPY. This further acted as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
Given the overnight move back above a technically significant 200-DMA, the emergence of fresh buying on Tuesday supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move. Some follow-through buying beyond the daily peak, around mid-154.00s, will add credence and validate the near-term constructive outlook. This would allow the GBP/JPY cross to aim to reclaim the key 155.00 psychological mark.
That said, traders might refrain from placing aggressive bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk. Both the BoE and the BoJ are scheduled to announce their policy decision on Thursday and Friday, respectively. This, along with fresh developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, should provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/JPY cross.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|154.03
|Today Daily Change
|0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24
|Today daily open
|153.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.3
|Daily SMA50
|155.22
|Daily SMA100
|154.08
|Daily SMA200
|153.34
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|154.19
|Previous Daily Low
|152.92
|Previous Weekly High
|153.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.99
|Previous Monthly High
|158.07
|Previous Monthly Low
|153.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|153.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|153.4
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|152.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|152.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|151.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|154.26
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|154.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|155.54
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
