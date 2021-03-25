GBP/JPY climbs to 149.30 region, recovers overnight losses to three-week lows

- GBP/JPY gained some positive traction on Thursday and snapped five days of the losing streak.
- A combination of factors lifted the global risk sentiment and undermined the safe-haven JPY.
- The GBP benefitted from a modest USD pullback and provided an additional boost to the cross.
The GBP/JPY cross edged higher during the Asian session and climbed to fresh daily tops, around the 149.25-30 region in the last hour.
The cross managed to find some support near mid-148.00s, just ahead of monthly lows – and regained positive traction on Thursday. This marked the first day of a positive move in the previous six and was sponsored by a combination of factors. A positive start of trading in the US equity futures undermined demand for the safe-haven Japanese yen, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that extended some support to the GBP/JPY cross.
The global risk sentiment got a minor lift after updated US trial results showed that the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca was 76% effective at preventing symptomatic illness. Apart from this, expectations for additional stimulus from the US government further boosted investors' confidence.
The risk-on flow also weighed on the US dollar, which extended some support to the British pound. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the bid tone surrounding the GBP/JPY cross. That said, concerns about the third wave of COVID-19 infections and pandemic-related lockdowns in Europe could keep a lid on any optimistic move.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through buying before confirming that the recent sharp corrective pullback from nearly three-year tops has run its course. Nevertheless, the GBP/JPY cross has now recovered the previous day's modest losses and remains at the mercy of the broader market risk sentiment.
In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from Japan or the UK, market participants will look forward to comments by central bank governors for some impetus. Both the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and the Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda are due to speak later this Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.28
|Today Daily Change
|0.44
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|148.84
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|150.33
|Daily SMA50
|146.73
|Daily SMA100
|143.04
|Daily SMA200
|139.8
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.45
|Previous Daily Low
|148.53
|Previous Weekly High
|152.55
|Previous Weekly Low
|150.57
|Previous Monthly High
|150.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|142.84
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.88
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.86
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.27
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack yearly low, 1.1840 becomes key hurdle to north
EUR/USD fades bounces off four-month low after two consecutive days of downtrend. Confluence of 200-day SMA, early March low guards corrective pullback. Seven-week-old support line lures sellers amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Cardano at risk of a 30% decline
Cardano price is trading heavy in the context of a developing head-and-shoulders top. Based on price symmetry, traders should expect a drift higher over the next 2-3 days before ADA breaks below the neckline.
Gold clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle
Gold eases inside a choppy range around the key moving average. The yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI conditions also tame directional moves between $1,725-38.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.