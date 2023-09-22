GBP/JPY advances to 181.80 following BoJ rate decision, UK data eyed

- GBP/JPY gains momentum around 181.85 after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) key event.
- BoJ decided to keep its short-term rate target of -0.1% and its 10-year bond yield target of around 0%.
- The Bank of England (BoE) maintained the benchmark rate at 5.25% on Thursday.
- Market players will monitor the UK Retail Sales, Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data due later on Friday.
The GBP/JPY cross surges to 181.80 after accelerating the downside momentum to a seven-week low of 180.70 during the Asian session on Friday. The rebound of the cross is bolstered by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision after central bank policymakers decided to maintain the current monetary policy unchanged.
After the highly-anticipated September monetary policy meeting, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) board members decided to keep its short-term interest rate target of -0.1% and its 10-year bond yield target of around 0%, as widely expected by the market. However, a divergence in monetary policy between the BoJ and the Bank of England (BoE) weighs on the Japanese Yen (JPY) and acts as a tailwind for the GBP/JPY cross.
Earlier on Friday, Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August came in at 3.2% YoY from 3.3% in July. Additionally, the National CPI ex Fresh Food improved from 3.0% in July to 3.1% in August, whereas the National CPI ex Food, Energy came in at 4.3% compared to 4.3% in previous readings.
The Bank of England (BoE) stunned market participants on Thursday by maintaining the benchmark rate at 5.25% rather than raising it by 25 basis points (bps) to 5.5% as anticipated. British central bank decided to pause its long run of interest rate hikes as the economy slowed and inflation decreased, but BoE Governor Andrew Bailey underlined that the central bank did not believe its work was over. He added that he would not forecast the BoE's next action, but that it would be "very, very premature" to cut interest rates.
Moving on, the UK Retail Sales and Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) data will be released on Friday. The monthly Retail Sales for August are expected to improve from -1.2% to 0.5%, while Composite PMI is expected to rise from 48.6 to 48.7. Traders will take cues from these figures and find trading opportunities around the GBP/JPY cross.
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|181.76
|Today Daily Change
|0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|181.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|183.95
|Daily SMA50
|183.27
|Daily SMA100
|179.96
|Daily SMA200
|171.15
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|183.13
|Previous Daily Low
|180.82
|Previous Weekly High
|184.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|182.52
|Previous Monthly High
|186.77
|Previous Monthly Low
|180.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.71
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|182.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|180.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|179.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|178.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|184.12
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|185.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0650 after German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade at around 1.0650 in the European session on Friday. The PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone showed a recovery in the service sector's business activity in early August, helping the Euro hold its ground.
GBP/USD trades deep in red near 1.2250 after UK data releases
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in negative territory at around 1.2250 on Friday. Following the disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, August PMI surveys showed that the private sector's business activity continued to contract, weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold rebounds but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is recovering ground from the weekly low of $1,914 ahead of a busy Friday, packed with preliminary global PMI data releases. The United States Dollar (USD) is taking a breather even though the US Treasury bond yields are setting fresh multi-year highs.
FTX fights to clawback $157 million from former employees while creditors struggle with $7.9 billion in claims
FTX exchange initiated legal proceedings against former employees of Salameda, a Hong Kong incorporated entity that is affiliated with the platform.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: A crucial report in a data-dependent era Premium
The US economic performance is stronger compared to other economies like the Eurozone, as reflected in the PMIs. On Friday, new preliminary data for September is expected to show a modest improvement in both sectors in the US and the Eurozone.