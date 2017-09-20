GBP futures: upside appears capped

GBP futures: upside appears cappedBy Pablo Piovano
In light of Tuesday’s flash data in GBP futures markets provided by CME Group, open interest rose by more than 2K contracts vs. Monday’s 270,194 contracts. In another direction, volume dropped by near 23K contracts, recording the third consecutive pullback.
GBP/USD faces strong resistance at 1.3600
Cable’s recent up move has been justified by the hawkish shift in the BoE’s stance and the continuation of the selling pressure surrounding the greenback. However, diminishing volume and choppy activity in open interest as of late removed some tailwinds from extra upside, at least in the near term.
The area of fresh cycle highs just beyond 1.3600 the figure emerges as a considerable hurdle, and occasional bullish attempts are seen struggling around these levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.