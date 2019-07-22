According to preliminary figures for GBP futures markets from CME Group, open interest dropped by around 4.7K contracts on Friday. In the same line, volume went down by nearly 40.3K contracts, prolonging the erratic performance.
GBP/USD bottomed out in sub-1.2400 levels
Cable continues to recover from last week’s yearly low in the sub-1.2400 area. Friday’s retracement looks unconvincing amidst shrinking open interest and volume, hinting at the likeliness of extra gains in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1200 ahead of Big week
EUR/USD continues to waver back and forth in a tight range above the 1.12 handle, lacking a clear direction amid broad-based US dollar strength and increased nervousness heading into Thursday's ECB policy decision.
GBP/USD remains modestly flat as Brexit optimism confronts UK-Iran tension
While optimism surrounding the Brexit helped the GBP/USD pair to start the week on a positive note, geopolitical tensions between the UK and Iran tamed the quote’s upside as it trades near 1.2500 ahead of the London open.
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 108.00 amid risk-off in Asian equities
Having failed to sustain the early gains above the 108 handle, USD/JPY consolidates in a tight range just below the last amid risk-off action in the Asian equities and Abe's victory. Escalating Gulf tensions and a likely smaller Fed rate cut weigh down on the sentiment.
Gold: Bounces off 23.6% Fibo. towards $1436.50/37 supply zone
Gold is again being bought as it reverses from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-July advances to $1,427 by early Monday. The yellow metal now runs towards $1,436.50/37 horizontal resistance comprising early-month tops.
Forex Today: USD cheers Fed’s policy repricing, Gulf tensions rise, and Oil surges
US dollar index rises on falling odds of aggressive Fed rate cuts. Oil surges on escalating Gulf tensions. All eyes on trade and geopolitical developments.