GBP: Focus turns to Bank of England policy update after UK election – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank argued that further gains in the pound (GBP) will prove more challenging as volatility eases.
Key Quotes:
“The reduction in Brexit and political uncertainty has encouraged a stronger pound with cable briefly rising above 1.3500 and EUR/GBP below 0.8300. However, it may be as good as it gets for the GBP for now. The positive election result appears well priced into the GBP.”
“The initial discussions are unlikely to be as market moving for the GBP whose recent elevated level of volatility is set to fade. It could allow the GBP to be driven more by economic fundamentals again. Market participants are optimistic that the UK economy will rebound early next year after hitting stall speed in recent months and further boost the GBP. However, it will be tested by the incoming UK data flow."
“If weak growth proves more persistent than expected it will encourage the BoE to move closer to a rate cut in 2020. We expect the BoE to maintain a dovish policy signal at next week’s policy meeting in light of weaker than expected growth so far in Q4, although they may acknowledge that downside risks have eased in response to US-China trade deal optimism and the positive UK election result. In these circumstances, we believe that the GBP will find it more challenging to extend its advance in the near-term. A lot of the good news has already been priced into the GBP after it strengthened sharply by 13% against both the USD from the September low, and the euro from the August low.”
“The pound is also set to become less volatile after the period of pivotal event risk has now passed. Another dovish BoE policy update could remind market participants that the direction of the GBP is not a one way street. Downside risks will build if UK growth continues to disappoint.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the close
The EUR/USD pair is at daily lows after US and Chinese authorities confirmed phase one on a trade deal agreed. Some tariffs will be rolled back as China agreed on “massive purchases” of US goods, according to President Trump.
GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region
The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.
Financial Big Brother is coming, but Bitcoin will remain
Central banks move quickly looking to oversight all payments. Greece could impose sanctions if digital means are not used in at least 30% of payments. Once inside the crypto ecosystem, governments have little capacity for financial censorship.
Gold: Steadily climbs to session tops, upside seems limited
Gold extended the overnight rejection slide from 100-day SMA resistance and witnessed some follow-through selling during the Asian session on Friday.
GBP/USD extends corrective decline to 1.3330 region
The GBP/USD pair continues shedding part of its post-UK election’s gains, although at levels last seen several months ago. Hopes that PM Johnson will pass his Brexit deal through Parliament will keep the Sterling on the winning side.