GBP/AUD: Bounces back above 1.82 to fade toward 1.7850 – Westpac

Earlier this month the Australian dollar hit highs against the British pound since December 2018. The cooler global risk mood in recent days has produced AUD underperformance but ultra-loose central bank policy settings should limit the duration of such pullbacks. Economists at Westpac expect bounces on the GBP/AUD pair to reach the 1.82 mark, however, the long-term forecast is 1.7850.
Key quotes
“The UK economy fell much more steeply than Australia’s in the peak pandemic lockdown period of Q2, -21.7%yr versus -6.3%yr in Australia. Since then Australia’s growth pulse has been modest, slowed by Victoria’s second lockdown. The UK has rebounded sharply but the new restrictions announced by the government this week will slow the recovery.”
“Both the RBA and BoE are pursuing very expansionary monetary policy and both are open to further easing. Australia’s C/A position (surplus) is much more supportive than the UK’s, helping AUD against GBP. Ongoing unease over UK-EU trade negotiations also hang over the pound.”
“Our baseline scenario over Q4 is for both AUD and GBP to trend higher against a vulnerable US dollar. Bouts of equity volatility driven by e.g. US election uncertainty should produce bounces in GBP/AUD back above 1.8200 but our central forecast multi-week/month is 1.7850.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
