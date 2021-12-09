Gamestop Stock Price and Forecast: GME earnings report shows huge EPS miss

- GME stock had rallied on Tuesday as risk-on appetite returned to markets.
- GameStop reported earnings after the close on Wednesday.
- GME earnings were mixed with a huge miss on EPS.
GameStop had returned to meme trader attention on Tuesday after a decent rally saw retail and meme names finally catch up to the mainline space. Retail traders were slightly more cautious in returning and waited for confirmation that the market was indeed recovering before returning. The market recovery was led by large tech and reopening stocks, while the traditional meme space did not participate on Friday and Monday. This all changed on Tuesday as meme momentum returned. GameStop (GME) rallied and looked set for more gains until last night's earnings release.
GameStop (GME) chart, hourly
As we can see, the decline for the past two weeks is running close to 30%.
GameStop (GME) stock news
GameStop (GME) earnings were poor. There is no way around that. While revenue did come in slightly ahead of expectations, earnings per share (EPS) was miles behind. Revenue came in at $1.297 billion versus the $1.19 billion estimate. However, GameStop's EPS came in at -$1.39 versus $-0.52 expected. This is a miss of over 160%.
Looking back over GameStop's EPS reports, it is extremely volatile, while revenue is more consistent. This does lead to questions over financial control within the company. If revenue can be reasonably forecasted, what is happening thereafter?
It appears the company is loading up on inventory in anticipation of pent-up demand finally coming through. Inventory was at $1.15 billion versus $860 million last year. GameStop (GME) does have very little debt now, currently only at $46 million from a term loan. The company has $1.4 billion in cash. The test will be to see if this inventory build reduces and flows straight to the bottom line for the next set of earnings. If not, then serious questions need to be raised.
GameStop (GME) stock forecast
GME is currently trading below all major moving averages, so it is clearly bearish in long and short-term time horizons. There is decent resistance from the 200-day moving average at $188. This earnings report does not look like enough to push the stock to test that, but this is a momentum name rather than a fundamental play. If momentum returns, that is the first level to watch for.
GameStop has put in a new low in breaking the $167 lows from October and November, but crucially it did not close below there. If it does, then that is another bearish signal and will lead to $146 and the strong low at $118.59. Technically, it is bearish below the 200-day moving average, making new trend lows and now a miss on EPS. Holding below $188 is key to more losses in our view.
GME 1-day chart
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1300 on dovish ECB headlines
EUR/USD is extending the drop towards 1.1300 after the ECB is debating over a potential increase in the APP at its meeting next week. The US dollar rebounds amid a cautious mood. Omicron, US-China woes keep investors on the edge.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid Omicron jitters, USD rebound
GBP/USD is trading flat around 1.3200, struggling to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from a one-year low. Fresh COVID-19 jitters pushed back BoE rate hike expectations and undermined the pound. Resurgent USD demand further stalled aggressive bullish bets.
Gold eases towards $1,780 on resurgent USD demand
Gold remains on the back foot below $1,790 amid broad US dollar reboud. Market sentiment dwindles as virus-linked news battles geopolitical fears, Fed rate hike concerns. Friday’s US CPI becomes crucial as inflation expectations improve.
Analysts believe Ripple could beat SEC lawsuit on one condition
Experts are weighing in on the possible closure of the payments giant's lawsuit with the SEC. Analysts predict that the payment giant's win in the SEC vs. Ripple case could push XRP to a new high.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?