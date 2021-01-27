Gamestop (GME) Stock Price and Forecast: White House monitoring, TD Ameritrade limits trading, also on AMC

- TD Ameritrade has announced restrictions on NYSE: GME and NYSE: AMC due to abnormal trading.
- Other hot stocks such as NASDAQ: CCIV, NYSE:NOK and NYSE: BB still garner interest.
- Concerns about market exuberance may cause further steps by brokerages and regulators.
GameStop Corp.(NYSE: GME) has been the sensation of Reddit's WallStreetBets, of hedge funds and also of the financial press. Bloomberg and CNBC are focusing on these relatively small shares while only mentioning Microfost's robust earnings.
The battle between hedge funds such as Citron and an army of retail traders reflects the new trading world in 2020 – when people stuck at home and as trading applications have become even friendlier.
More: Gamestop (GME): Should I buy or should I sell Gamestop now?
GME News
Jen Psaki, the White House's Director of Communications, said that the Biden administration is monitoring the situation. The developments are also impacting broader markets.
See US Stock Market Today: It's Gamestop (GME) day, again!
Melvin Capital's closing of shorts on Gamestop was supposed to take some of the air out of the battle, yet prices of the videogame maker continued higher. They hit a peak of $380 before retreating. The action prompted TD Ameritrade, one of the largest brokerages, to restrict trading on NASDAQ: GME. TD Ameritrade also restricted NYSE: AMC.
AMC, which runs movie theaters across America, has completed secondary sales and raised just over $300 million by selling some 63.3 million shares.
See AMC Stock Price: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc revives after CEO says bankruptcy is off the table
While those trading GME and AMC may run into issues, other stocks that retail traders are interested in have no limits. These include CCIV and BB:
BlackBerry, a blast from the past – Biden's former boss at the White House, Barack Obama, had a BB handheld device, is also receiving attention. While the company has robust fundamentals, some suspect its price has gone too far.
BB Stock Price: BlackBerry Ltd shrugs defies bearish analysts, competes with Gamestop for attention
Churchill Capital Corp IV is a black check company that is rumored to be in touch to buy Lucid Motors – a luxury provider of electric vehicles, often touted as a "Tesla Killer. Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla, has also had an impact on boosting Gamestop shares.
CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV set to retreat as Lucid Motors SPAC awaits
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from 1.2060 area ahead of Fed
EUR/USD has pared its decline after ECB member Knot said that the bank may counter euro appreciation and sent it down to 1.2057. US Durables Goods Orders rose a modest 0.2%, fueling the dismal mood. Eyes now on Fed’s announcement.
GBP/USD pierces 1.3700 on run to safety
GBP/USD is trading below 1.37, off the recent multi-year high. The UK's vaccine campaign continues at full speed, but it is unclear if the lockdown will be easing. Demand for the greenback weighs ahead of Fed.
Gamestop (GME): Why is it moving everything else?
Gamestop (GME) is the phenomenon of 2021 so far. The move in Gamestop may have far-reaching consequences for the future operation of the stock market. The retail investor can no longer be ignored.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.