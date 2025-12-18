Banxico reduced rates from 7.25% to 7% as widely expected

The Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, reduced rates by 25 basis points as expected on Thursday at its December policy meeting with a 4-1 vote split, as Deputy Governor Jonathan Heat continues to dissent on the board, as he wanted to keep the main reference rate unchanged.

Banxico's monetary policy statement revealed that the board will evaluate the timing for additional reference rate adjustments. Officials repeat that the balance for the trajectory of inflation within the forecast horizon remains biased to the upside, as the board expects inflation to reach the inflation target in Q3 of 2026.

Banxico economic projections

Forecast for headline and core inflation - Source: Banxico

USD/MXN reaction

USD/MXN Hourly chart

The USD/MXN barely reacted, remaining at around 18.00, virtually unchanged. During the year, the exotic pair has tumbled over 12%, mirroring last year’s price action. As long as it remains below 18.07, further downside is seen, with investors eyeing the YTD low of 17.92 hit on December 16.