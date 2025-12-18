Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD firm as soft CPI pressures Dollar, BoE stance supports Sterling

GBP/USD firm as soft CPI pressures Dollar, BoE stance supports Sterling

GBP/USD surges during Thursday's North American session as following the release of a benign US inflation report and a "hawkish" rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE). The pair trades at 1.3410 up 0.28% after reaching a daily low of 1.3340.

Pound Sterling bounces back after BoE cut interest rates by 25 bps to 3.75%

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts significant bids and turns positive against its major currency peers on Thursday, following the Bank of England's (BoE) interest rate decision. As expected, the BoE has cut its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% from 4%, with a 5-4 majority.

GBP/USD consolidates above mid-1.3300s as traders await BoE and US CPI report

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.3310 area, or a one-week low, and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3370 region, down less than 0.10% for the day, as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk and US consumer inflation data.