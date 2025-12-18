TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD firm as soft CPI pressures Dollar, BoE stance supports Sterling

Pound Sterling Price News: GBP/USD firm as soft CPI pressures Dollar, BoE stance supports Sterling
FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD firm as soft CPI pressures Dollar, BoE stance supports Sterling

GBP/USD surges during Thursday’s North American session as following the release of a benign US inflation report and a “hawkish” rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE). The pair trades at 1.3410 up 0.28% after reaching a daily low of 1.3340. Read More...

Pound Sterling bounces back after BoE cut interest rates by 25 bps to 3.75%

The Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts significant bids and turns positive against its major currency peers on Thursday, following the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate decision. As expected, the BoE has cut its interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75% from 4%, with a 5-4 majority. Read More...

GBP/USD consolidates above mid-1.3300s as traders await BoE and US CPI report

The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.3310 area, or a one-week low, and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3370 region, down less than 0.10% for the day, as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key central bank event risk and US consumer inflation data. Read More...

Author

FXStreet Team

More from FXStreet Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims gains, nears 1.1700

EUR/USD trims gains, nears 1.1700

The EUR/USD pair eases in the American afternoon and approaches the 1.1700 mark. The pair surged earlier in the day after the ECB left interest rates unchanged and upwardly revised inflation and growth figures. The US CPI rose 2.7% YoY in November, nearing Fed’s goal.

GBP/USD returns to 1.3370 after BoE, US CPI

GBP/USD returns to 1.3370 after BoE, US CPI

The GBP/USD pair jumped towards the 1.3440 early in the day, following the BoE decision to cut rates, and US CPI data, which was much softer than anticipated. The US Dollar, however, managed to regain the ground lost during US trading hours.

Gold extends its consolidative phase around $4,330

Gold extends its consolidative phase around $4,330

The bright metal cannot attract speculative interest on Thursday, despite central banks announcements and the United States latest inflation update. XAU/USD is stuck around $4,330, confined to a tight intraday range.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum hold steady while XRP slides amid mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin eyes short-term breakout above $87,000, underpinned by a significant increase in ETF inflows. Ethereum defends support around $2,800 as mild ETF outflows suppress its recovery. XRP holds above at $1.82 amid bearish technical signals and persistent inflows into ETFs.

Bank of England cuts rates in heavily divided decision

Bank of England cuts rates in heavily divided decision

The Bank of England has cut rates to 3.75%, but the decision was more hawkish than expected, leaving market rates higher and sterling slightly stronger. It's a close call whether the Bank cuts again in February or March.

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple holds $1.82 support as low retail demand weighs on the token

Ripple (XRP) is trading between a key support at $1.82 and resistance at $2.00 at the time of writing on Thursday, reflecting the lethargic sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers