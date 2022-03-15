GameStop (GME) Stock News and Forecast: What to expect from GameStop earnings

- GameStop stock is back on the top trending list but still struggling.
- GME stock is down 43% year to date.
- GameStop releases earnings on Thursday after the close.
GameStop (GME) is back on the top trending lists, though it has not been seen for awhile. Some other stocks have taken the limelight, recently some micro-cap oil stocks, but these have gone back to sleep now as the crowd moves on. GameStop was the original though, and it releases earnings after the close on Thursday. This is generating some attention on the usual social media sites and helping the GME stock price too. At the time of writing, GME stock is up 1.4% at $79.05.
GameStop Stock News
GameStop earnings are out after the close with a conference call afterward. GME is expected to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 and revenue of $2.22 billion. This would be a marked improvement on Q3 earnings, which it reported on December 8. Back then EPS was forecast at $-0.52 but came in way behind at $-1.39. Revenue came in ahead of forecasts back then too. GME lost 10% the day after its Q3 earnings.
We remain bearish on GME stock though and cannot argue against the current trend. The stock has lost 65% over the last nine months and has been on a one-way spiral. The current environment is punishing high growth stocks, and the recent spike in yields will only add to that. It needs blockbuster earnings on Thursday from GME to change that sentiment. GME still trades on a very high multiple compared to other consumer stocks, and rising inflation will hurt. GameStop is also a high street store. It pays wages, electricity, etc., all of which are rising and will continue to do so.
GameStop Stock Forecast
GME stock closed below our key support at $86 on Monday. This will likely lead to more selling pressure. That will bring GME quickly down to $70, and we may then see a stabilization period as volume is quite strong around the $70 level.
GameStop (GME) stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims gains and nears daily lows
EUR/USD holds on to modest intraday gains, but retreated from highs and hovers around 1.0970, as the American Dollar is getting a boost from higher US government bond yields. Market players are looking beyond substantial gains in Wall Street ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3100
After closing the previous three trading days in negative territory, GBP/USD capitalizes on the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback and advances toward 1.3100 on Tuesday. The improving market mood is helping the pair preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold falls below $1,920 for first time in more than ten days
Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower following Monday's impressive upsurge, gold is having a tough time shaking off the bearish pressure on Tuesday. XAU/USD is trading at its lowest level since March 2 and continues to push lower toward $1,900.
Shiba Inu price at risk of a capitulation move down to $0.00001
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIBA could be heading next.
Meta Platforms Inc dips lower but outperforms NASDAQ during bearish session
NASDAQ:FB inched lower to start the week but showed some relative strength during the day compared to its other big-tech rivals. Shares of FB fell by 0.52% and closed the trading session at $186.63.