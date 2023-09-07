Share:

GameStop leapt on a successful Q2 reported late Wednesday.

GME shares are trending lower on Thursday due to the macro picture.

Losses narrowed from $109 million one year ago to less than $3 million.

Revenue rose 2% YoY, and SGA costs were kept to a minimum.

GameStop (GME) stock jumped above $20 initially in Wednesday’s post-market when its second-quarter results were released to great fanfare. The video game retailer cut its ongoing losses down to smidgin and offered up the possibility of futures profits.

In Thursday’s premarket, however, the weight of a global sell-off in equities is weighing on GME’s share price. NASDAQ 100 futures fell more than 1% in the premarket, and S&P 500 futures are off 0.6%.

Barclay’s released a client note on Thursday arguing that the global economy is beginning to slow down. Barclay’s stated that 2023’s worldwide economic growth rate of 2.8% would fall to 2.3% next year. A number of Europeans countries, as well as China, have seen their service sectors begin to stall out this week, based on August data.

"The global economy should slow a little, as the US downshifts from the strong pace of early Q3 to a mild slowdown, though not a material recession,” said the Barclay’s report.

GameStop earnings news

GameStop lost $-0.03 per share in adjusted terms, which was 11 cents better than Wall Street consensus. Revenue of $1.16 billion, up 2% YoY, also bested the average forecast by $20 million.

GameStop has been holding on for dear life since covid hit and is finally starting to see real results. Growth in GameStop’s software segment made up for falling sales elsewhere. Software sales of $397 million rose 25.5% YoY.

Hardware sales, still the largest segment, were flat on an annual basis, while collectible revenue of $170 million declined 24% YoY.

By holding down expenses, GameStop was able to curtail its expected quarterly loss from nearly $109 million one year ago to just under $3 million in the quarter ending in July. This was contributed to by holding Selling, General and Administrative (SGA) costs down. SGA topped 34% of sales one year ago, but GameStop pushed that percentage to below 28% this time around.

"During the first quarter of fiscal 2023, we began the process of exiting our operations in Ireland, with all stores in the region closing in the second quarter of fiscal 2023,” the company said in a statement. “While we expect our cost containment efforts to yield reductions in SG&A expenses in the long term, we have incurred and may continue to incur severance and other non-recurring costs related to these efforts in the short term."