Danske Bank analysts suggest that the talk of the town continues to be the G20 meeting starting today, with the highlight being the 90-minute lunch meeting tomorrow between Trump and Xi.

Key Quotes

“It’s a high-stake and much-awaited meeting and the outcome will give an indication of how risk will fare in the near future. Yesterday, the WSJ reported that China will insist on the US lifting the Huawei ban as part of a trade truce. Further, the report suggested that China could be ready to put restrictions on rare earth exports to the US unless the ban is lifted. That would be a way to retaliate against the US for the attack on Chinese tech. China has not yet retaliated but may have chosen to wait for the G20 to see if Xi could get Trump to lift the ban first.”