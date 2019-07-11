G10 central banks to continue easing monetary policy - Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo, expect the Federal Reserve (Fed), the European Central Bank (ECB) and other G10 central banks to continue easing monetary policy as their respective economies slowdown, in particular the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).
Key Quotes:
“While the G20 summit did not result in a comprehensive trade deal, the outcome was certainly something to cheer about. In late June, President Trump and President Xi agreed to resume negotiations towards finalizing a trade deal, while they also agreed to not impose any additional tariffs for the time being. The trade truce may help support China’s economy, especially after some weak activity and sentiment data in May and June; however, we maintain our forecast for the Chinese economy to grow 6.1% in 2019 and 6.0% in 2020.”
“Global monetary policy continues to move in a dovish direction, led by the Fed. Fed Chairman Powell’s recent statements are consistent with a July rate cut, while the June Dot Plot indicates several FOMC policymakers expect multiple rate cuts this year. In response to a dovish Fed, we believe many emerging central banks will pursue policy rate cuts before the end of the year, which should provide some support to emerging GDP growth towards the end of 2019 and into 2020. As of now, we forecast developing economies to grow 4.0% in 2019 and to accelerate to 4.3% in 2020.”
“We expect G10 central banks to pursue easier monetary policy by the end of the year as well. Given deteriorating growth and inflation dynamics in Europe, we now expect the ECB to cut rates in September, while we also expect the Reserve Bank of Australia and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to continue cutting rates this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline, turns negative for the day
The EUR/USD pair extends its decline below the 1.1250 level, trimming intraday gains as US June inflation generated doubts about how aggressive the Federal Reserve could be.
GBP/USD extends its recovery amid Powell and Carney's warnings
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2550, extending its gains. Fed Chair Powell's dovish words weigh on the USD. BOE Gov. Mark Carney has said that a no-deal Brexit could cause a material economic disruption.
USD/JPY climbs to 108.30 supported by rising US T-bond yields
The USD/JPY pair dropped below the 108 mark earlier in the day amid the broad-based USD weakness but didn't have a difficult time staging a rebound in the second half of the day.
Gold extends retreat from weekly highs, falls below $1410
Gold prices are falling significantly on Thursday amid a recovery of the US Dollar supported by higher US yields.
Gold capitalizes on dovish Fed expectations, advances above $1410
After making a deep correction following June's impressive rally and dropping below the critical $1400 mark, the troy ounce of the precious metal rose sharply on Thursday and gained nearly $20.