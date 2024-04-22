FX option expiries for Apr 22 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0550 943m
- 1.0700 1.4b
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2400 1b
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 153.25 1.4b
- 154.00 411m
- 154.10 635m
- 154.20 567m
- 154.75 529m
- 155.00 1.4b
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6475 559m
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3775 810m
