FX option expiries for Apr 18 NY cut at 10:00 Eastern Time, via DTCC, can be found below
- EUR/USD: EUR amounts
- 1.0625 610m
- 1.0635 618m
- 1.0640 498m
- 1.0650 909m
- 1.0700 910m
- GBP/USD: GBP amounts
- 1.2390 716m
- 1.2400 445m
- 1.2450 706m
- USD/JPY: USD amounts
- 153.00 6.1b
- 153.25 1.1b
- 153.80 980m
- 154.50 1b
- 155.00 896m
- USD/CHF: USD amounts
- 0.9000 928m
- AUD/USD: AUD amounts
- 0.6370 596m
- 0.6435 1.5b
- USD/CAD: USD amounts
- 1.3750 993m
NZD/USD: NZD amounts
- 0.5900 745m
- 0.5995 2.3b
EUR/GBP: EUR amounts
- 0.8490 800m
- 0.8535 400m
- 0.8650 786m
