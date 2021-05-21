Further rangebound seen in USD/JPY – UOB

USD/JPY remains locked with the 108.50-109.55 range for the time being, commented FX Strategists at UOB Group.
24-hour view: “We expected USD to ‘trade between 108.80 and 109.55’ yesterday. However, USD drifted lower to 108.74 before settling on a soft note at 108.75. Downward momentum has improved slightly and USD could continue drifting lower. However, any weakness is unlikely to break the major support at 108.50. Resistance is at 109.00 followed by 109.20.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (20 May, spot at 109.15). As highlighted, we continue to expect USD to trade within a 108.50/109.55 range for now. Looking further ahead, the risk of USD breaking the bottom of the range at 108.50 first appears to be higher but shorter-term price actions do not suggest a breach of this level is imminent.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
