French FinMin Le Maire: No global digital tax by end-2020 would mean digital tax chaos

In an interview with Reuters on Friday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that he discussed global digital tax issue with the G20 Finance ministers and central bank governors.
Key quotes:
For the first time there is wide consensus among the G20 members on the necessity of having a new international taxation system.
We have to address the issue of digital companies making profits in many countries without any physical presence, which means without paying the due level of taxes.
Last month, Le Maire said that they are close to deal with the US on digital tax.
Market implications:
So far this Monday, the rising coronavirus concerns continue to dominate the sentiment across the markets in Asia, with safe-havens in heavy demand, as virus outbreak spreads rapidly in Italy and South Korea.
USD/JPY keeps the upside limited while trading around 111.50 amid a steep sell-off in the US equity futures. The European peers also follow suit, with Eurostoxx 50 futures down 2%, while FTSE futures fall 1.3%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears in control, 11-year low back in sight amid coronavirus-led risk-off
AUD/USD stalls its recovery attempts near 0.6625 region, as the bears remain in control amid broad risk-aversion induced by growing coronavirus contagion. The spot now heads back towards the 11-year low of 0.6583 reached earlier today.
USD/JPY struggles to keep gains above 111.50 amid risk-off
USD/JPY is trimming gains as yen sellers are struggling to absorb buying pressure amid risk-off mood in the financial markets. Investors are selling risk, possibly in response to reports stating a rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China, especially in South Korea and Italy.
Coronavirus Concerns Crush V-Shaped Optimism
The confidence of optimists predicting a V-shaped recovery in the global economy post coronavirus, took a hit on Friday, with equities and energy tanking, and a notable rush into haven assets. No joy was received over the weekend either.
Gold price rally has revived demand for call options, risk reversals show
Gold's recent rally has bolstered bullish expectations and revived demand for call options, which gives the holder a right but not the obligation to buy the yellow metal at an agreed price on or before a particular date.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.