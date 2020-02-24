EUR/USD trades below 200-HMA as Coronavirus grips Italy

- EUR/USD is on the offer as coronavirus is spreading in Italy.
- The bulls need a better-than-expected German IFO reading.
The selling interest around the single currency is looking to gather steam amid reports stating a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the north of Italy.
The common currency is currently flashing red at 1.0822, having opened the week well below the 200-hour moving average (HMA) at 1.0834.
Focus on Italy
The number of coronavirus cases in Italy's Lombardy region jumped to 89 on Sunday from 54, leaving the country with 150 confirmed infection – the highest in Europe and about five times that of Germany.
Notably, the number of cases has risen sharply in less than a week and could stoke fears of broader contagion. After all, Italy is part of the Schengen borderless travel area.
As a result, the EUR is likely to remain on the offer in Europe. The selling pressure may weaken, allowing a bounce if the for-ward-looking German IFO – Expectations (Feb) index betters estimates by a big margin, forcing markets to scale back expectations for recession.
From the technical perspective, the pair needs to climb above the last week's high of 1.0864. That would validate the seller exhaustion signaled by the last week's bullish hammer candle and could yield a notable corrective rally toward 1.10.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.085
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.085
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0933
|Daily SMA50
|1.105
|Daily SMA100
|1.1059
|Daily SMA200
|1.1106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0864
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0783
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0864
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0778
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0833
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0814
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0801
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.072
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0881
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears in control, 11-year low back in sight amid coronavirus-led risk-off
AUD/USD stalls its recovery attempts near 0.6625 region, as the bears remain in control amid broad risk-aversion induced by growing coronavirus contagion. The spot now heads back towards the 11-year low of 0.6583 reached earlier today.
USD/JPY struggles to keep gains above 111.50 amid risk-off
USD/JPY is trimming gains as yen sellers are struggling to absorb buying pressure amid risk-off mood in the financial markets. Investors are selling risk, possibly in response to reports stating a rise in the number of coronavirus cases outside China, especially in South Korea and Italy.
Coronavirus Concerns Crush V-Shaped Optimism
The confidence of optimists predicting a V-shaped recovery in the global economy post coronavirus, took a hit on Friday, with equities and energy tanking, and a notable rush into haven assets. No joy was received over the weekend either.
Gold price rally has revived demand for call options, risk reversals show
Gold's recent rally has bolstered bullish expectations and revived demand for call options, which gives the holder a right but not the obligation to buy the yellow metal at an agreed price on or before a particular date.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.