French debate: Macron wins, Le Pen and Fillon take joint third place

The euro is on the bid in Asia at the end of the first French election debate where Macron was declared the winner by an Elabe poll.

Markets have been nervous around the wave of populism around the world and in particular, euro traders, concerned about Le Pen's stance on the abolishment of the euro in France and bringing back the French Franc is she wins the elections. However, according to the latest poll, she is way behind and placed equal last.

The results from the Elabe poll on the French debate are as follows: