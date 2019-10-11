France's De Montchalin: No-deal Brexit likely if Britain does not seek compromise

Reuters reports the latest comments from the French State Minister for European Affairs De Montchalin, as she said that a no-deal Brexit is likely if Britain does not seek compromise.

When asked whether no-deal Brexit was increasingly likely, she replied that “it is likely”.

The above comments had little to no impact on the pound, as it stays lifted vs. the US dollar amid Brexit deal hopes. At the press time, the Cable trades firmer above 1.2450 following a 2% surge overnight.