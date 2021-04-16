France’s Beaune: No decision made yet on future contracts with AstraZeneca, J&J

The European Union (EU) has made no decision on whether to sign new contracts for COVID-19 vaccines with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, French Europe Minister Clement Beaune said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier today, a Reuters poll showed that slower vaccine rollouts in the Eurozone economy are likely to threaten the pace of recovery.

Johnson & Johnson came out with the official statement on Thursday, announcing that the drugmaker will proactively delay the distribution of vaccines in Europe.

Market reaction

The above headlines have little to no impact on the euro, as EUR/USD remains at the mercy of the US dollar dynamics.

At the press time. EUR/USD is trading 1.1975, up 0.08% on the day.