Four sources close to phase one talks… - CNBC

Magnifying the uncertainty surrounding the phase one deal between the United States (US) and China, CNBC’s Kayla Tausche recently conveyed messages from four people close to the talks. The overall tone seems to keep the risk of the additional US tariffs on Chinese goods.
Key quotes
I've been able to talk to four people close to the talks who suggest the deal is in trouble because there is not an agreement between the US and China -- even at the stage -- on which tariffs would go and which tariffs would stay. That there had been a proposal by China that any sort of tit-for-tat would need to be proportional, so anything the US removed China would remove, but the US wants to China to remove more tariffs than the US is willing to remove on US goods, and therein lies the problem.
Although one of these people close to talks suggests that the tariffs scheduled for December 15 are on track still to be shelved; that there's still enough belief within the White House and the Presidents team that those should be averted at all costs. Of course the hardest part in this process has been selling the President on that argument.
FX implications
The news keeps the risk tone heavier with the S&P 500 Futures losing 0.30% by the press time of early Thursday morning in Asia. Also, the trade-exposed currencies, mainly the AUD/USD pair, witnessed additional weakness while taking rounds to 0.6800 at the time of writing.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to 1.1070 as FOMC minutes offers no surprises
EUR/USD rose modestly after the FOMC's October 29-30 meeting minutes failed to deliver any fresh clues regarding the next policy move. Investors' focus remains on the US-China trade developments.
GBP/USD turns flat on the day near 1.2920
GBP/USD extends its sideways grind above the 1.29 handle in the late American session as the USD largely ignores the FOMC's meeting minutes, which revealed that most policymakers saw October cut was warranted amid global weakness.
USD/JPY: FOMC minutes as expected, USD/JPY steady despite trade-deal headline downside risks
USD/JPY has on the back of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes which had been expected to signal that policy is on hold for now, barring a material reassessment in the outlook.
XAU/USD: Gold retreats from weekly highs, drops to $1465
Gold weakened from the highest level in almost two weeks slightly below $1480/oz and moved lower. Recently it printed a fresh daily low at $1465, just cents above Tuesday’s low.
Big Problems for AUD
Between dovish RBA minutes, weaker labor market data and slippery US-China relations, the Australian dollar is headed towards the bottom of its 5 day long range. According to Trump, the US continues to negotiate with China.