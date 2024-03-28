You may have heard about the simple “Buy the Dip” Strategy in stock trading.
Unlike trading forex pairs, which can go either way on your price action charts, stocks and indices are encouraged by investors to go up.
So, buying the dip is a real strategy for some investors.
On the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P, price action fell to intersect the lower trend line, investors bought the dip and prices rose.
However, the NASDAQ seems to be in a downtrend compared to the other US Indices. Why?
Well, your homework is to look at the component companies of these indices.
Many of these indices have the same companies listed but the NASDAQ does not include banks.
So we see, for example, shares in Goldman Sachs and Bank of America rising dramatically and having a positive influence on the S&P 500 and the DJIA.
This, of course, does not have an effect on the NASDAQ but the fall in shares of Apple and other tech companies does.
So, keep an eye on the NASDAQ to see if we get a bounce of the lower trend line.
We are seeing a steady rise in the price of WTI crude oil but price action is forming a rising wedge which is often a bearish sign.
We are not getting much help from our technical indicators so we will keep an eye on this.
That’s all for now.
CFDs and FX are leveraged products and your capital may be at risk.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds above 0.6500 in thin trading
The Australian Dollar managed to recover ground against its American rival after AUD/USD fell to 0.6484. The upbeat tone of Wall Street underpinned the Aussie despite broad US Dollar strength and tepid Australian data.
EUR/USD comfortable below 1.0800 lower lows at sight
The EUR/USD pair lost ground on Thursday and settled near a fresh March low of 1.0774. Strong US data and hawkish Fed speakers comments lead the way ahead of the release of the US PCE Price Index on Friday.
Gold price finishes Thursday’s session set to reach new all-time highs
Gold price rallied during the North American session on Thursday and hit a new all-time high of $2,225 in the mid-North American session. Precious metal prices are trending higher even though US Treasury yields are advancing, underpinning the Greenback.
Bitcoin price extends retreat from $69K as old whales shift their holdings to new whales
Bitcoin price continues to move further away from the $69,000 threshold, gaining ground as BTC bulls hope for a retest of the $73,777 peak. This is because of the general assumption that clearing this blockade would set the tone for a reach higher, marking a new all-time high.
A Hollywood ending for fourth quarter GDP
The latest revisions put Q4 GDP at 3.4%, the second fastest quarterly growth rate in two years. Much of the upside was attributable to stronger consumer spending, yet fresh profits data affirmed it was a good quarter for the bottom line as well with profits up by the most since the Q2-2022.