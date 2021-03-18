Forex Today: Yields, jobless claims and BOE eyed after the Fed fires up stocks, gold

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 18:
Stocks and gold are cheering the dovish Fed decision while the dollar is on the back foot despite high US yields. The BOE is set to leave its policy unchanged and may express optimism, and US jobless claims are eyed. The EU-UK vaccine spat amid AstraZeneca's issues are also in the spotlight.
Dovish: Only four out of 17 Federal Reserve members agreed with the markets' view of a rate hike coming in 2022 and only seven in 2023. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell attempted to dismiss the forecasts in the dot-plot, he stressed that the bank will only act after it sees progress – rather than try to stay ahead of the curve.
The Fed's dovish message sent the S&P 500 to new highs and gold to around $1,750. The US dollar dropped across the board, shrugging off high ten-year yields – the global benchmark is around 1.68% at the time of writing, close the cycle high.
- Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the Fed Funds Rate?
- Fed Analysis: Dovish dots down dollar, why this may be a buy opportunity
Markets will continue digesting the Fed decision but will also watch weekly jobless claims for the week of March 12, when Nonfarm Payrolls surveys are conducted. A small drop is on the cards.
See Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Improvement is relative
The Bank of England is set to leave its policy unchanged and comment on recent UK developments and potentially hint on future policy. Minutes from the meeting may acknowledge the recent improvement and lean toward allowing UK yields to rise.
Bank of England Preview: Green light to gains? Three ways the BOE can boost the pound
The yen strengthened after Nikkei reported that the Bank of Japan may expand the yield band, allowing returns on ten-year bonds to rise. The BOJ is scheduled to announce its decision early on Friday.
BoJ Preview: Policy review to focus on yield curve control framework and ETF-buying
The EU/UK row over vaccines has been intensifying. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has threatened to block exports of doses to the UK if it does not get enough supplies. In the meantime, a slowdown in Britain's immunization campaign is expected due to a shortage in inbound coming vaccines.
The European Medicines Agency is set to announce its verdict on the safety of AstraZeneca's jabs on Thursday, following suspensions related to suspected blood clots.
AUD/USD has jumped above 0.78, benefiting from the dovish Fed decision and also by robust Australian employment statistics. The land down under reported an increase of 88,700 jobs and a sharp drop in the unemployment rate to 5.8%.
Bitcoin has been edging higher, changing hands near $59,000, hile Ethereum and XRP have also been advancing above previous levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back towards 1.20 ahead Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD trades above 1.1950, resuming the post-FOMC strong advance towards 1.2000. The upbeat US economic outlook helped revive the USD demand and exerted some pressure. Speeches by ECB President Lagarde and US economic data awaited.
GBP/USD: Charging up for 1.4000 with eyes on Bank of England
GBP/USD consolidates post-Fed gains around 1.3950 amid cautious mood on “Super Thursday”. Brexit, Sino-US tussle and vaccine jitters keep a tab on the bulls. BOE is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged. The quarterly inflation report holds the key.
Gold: Bulls recapture 21-DMA amid dovish Federal Reserve
Gold stays on the front foot above the 21-DMA so far this Thursday. The yellow metal stretches the previous day’s upside momentum as Asia reacts to Fed’s dovish performance while vaccine jitters also have some positives.
Cardano: Bearish technical pattern risks massive downswing
Cardano’s listing on Coinbase Pro early this week was the main catalyst for the massive gains posted. The upcoming smart contract token recovered from the dip marginally under $1. The MACD indicator has a bullish impulse, suggesting that bulls are not ready to give up control.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.