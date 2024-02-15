Forex Today: Weak US data hurt the Dollar and boosted risk appetite

Extra losses in the Greenback prompted another pullback in the USD Index (DXY), underpinning the appetite for the risk-linked universe amidst renewed speculation of interest rate cuts by the Fed.
Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 16:
The USD Index (DXY) came under extra downside pressure after US Retail Sales contracted more than estimated in January, lending some support to the view of a potential rate cut in May. At the end of the week, the US housing sector and inflation data will take centre stage with the releases of Producer Prices, Housing Starts and Building Permits, all ahead of the advanced Michigan Consumer Sentiment gauge. In addition, the Fed’s Barr and Daly are also due to speak.
EUR/USD extended its bounce off yearly lows and approached the key 1.0800 barrier once again, all amidst a favourable risk-on environment. Absent data releases on February 16, the speech by the ECB’s Schnabel should keep investors entertained.
GBP/USD resumed the uptrend and managed to leave behind the key 200-day SMA (1.2562) and revisit the 1.2600 neighbourhood. Across the Channel, Retail Sales will be the sole data release prior to the speech by BoE’s Pill.
USD/JPY added to the previous session’s decline and receded to the mid-149.00s, where some initial contention seems to have turned up. The Japanese docket includes the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures and the Tertiary Industry Index on February 16.
AUD/USD remained on track to recover the ground lost after Tuesday’s deep sell-off and advanced further north of 0.6500 the figure, as market participants quickly left behind discouraging prints from the domestic job report.
Prices of WTI regained the smile on the back of the weaker dollar, persistent geopolitical effervescence, and the Fed’s rate cut expectations.
Both Gold and Silver prices edged higher on the back of declining US yields, another negative session of the Greenback as well as the broad-based upbeat tone in the commodity universe.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reclaims 0.6500 on risk-on trade
AUD/USD extended its weekly recovery from 2024 lows and managed to challenge the key 0.6500 hurdle on the back of the prevailing appetite for the risk-linked assets and further weakness in the Dollar.
EUR/USD sets sails to 1.0800 and above
EUR/USD advanced further and already eyes a potential visit to the 1.0800 region sooner rather than later, always against the backdrop of extra USD-selling and the broad-based optimism in the risk complex.
Gold buyers losing the battle around $2,000
Gold gathered recovery momentum and climbed above $2,000 in the American session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day following the mixed US data, allowing XAU/USD to stretch higher.
Bitcoin price tests critical barrier, BTC call options between $60,000 and $80,000 rise
Bitcoin (BTC) price has inspired remarkable optimism among the bulls, which is seen in the ambitious Bitcoin options seen in a new report. Meanwhile, a renowned BTC adversary seems to have turned coat to sign a certificate in honor of the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.
Has the US stopped surprising markets with robust macro?
US retail sales fell 0.8% in January instead of the expected 0.2% decline. Sales excluding autos fell 0.6% instead of the expected 0.2% rise. This drop took sales back to their lowest level since last July.