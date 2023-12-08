Forex Today: US Nonfarm Payrolls to ramp up volatility ahead of the weekend

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 8:
The US Dollar (USD) weakened against its major rivals as risk flows returned to markets on Thursday, with the USD Index snapping a three-day winning streak. November jobs report from the US, which will include Nonfarm Payroll (NFP) and wage inflation data, will be watched closely by market participants ahead of the weekend. The US economic docket will also feature the University of Michigan preliminary Consumer Sentiment Survey for December.
US NFP Forecast: Nonfarm Payrolls gains expected to accelerate slightly in November.
Following a mixed opening, Wall Street's main indexes gained traction on Thursday and the Nasdaq Composite led the way by rising 1.5%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield held below 4.2% after losing more than 3% in the first half of the week. Early Friday, US stock index futures trade flat on the day and the USD Index consolidates Thursday's losses slightly above 103.50. The Unemployment Rate in the US is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.9% and NFP are expected to rise by 180,000.
US Dollar price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.96%
|1.01%
|0.67%
|1.03%
|-1.69%
|0.83%
|0.88%
|EUR
|-0.99%
|0.06%
|-0.30%
|0.07%
|-2.71%
|-0.11%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|-1.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.34%
|0.02%
|-2.74%
|-0.17%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|-0.67%
|0.30%
|0.35%
|0.37%
|-2.39%
|0.19%
|0.22%
|AUD
|-1.04%
|-0.07%
|-0.02%
|-0.37%
|-2.73%
|-0.19%
|-0.15%
|JPY
|1.63%
|2.62%
|2.83%
|2.35%
|2.69%
|2.48%
|2.54%
|NZD
|-0.84%
|0.13%
|0.17%
|-0.17%
|0.19%
|-2.50%
|0.04%
|CHF
|-0.90%
|0.09%
|0.13%
|-0.21%
|0.15%
|-2.61%
|-0.04%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
During the Asian trading hours, the data from Japan showed that the Gross Domestic Product contracted at an annual rate of 2.9% in the third quarter. This reading came in worse than the market estimate for a contraction of 2.1%. After falling sharply on hawkish Bank of Japan surprise on Thursday, USD/JPY seems to have stabilized slightly above 144.00 on Friday.
EUR/USD registered small gains on Thursday but failed to reclaim 1.0800. In the European morning on Friday, the pair was moving up and down in a tight channel below this level.
GBP/USD snapped a three-day losing streak before going into a consolidation phase slightly below 1.2600 on Friday. The Bank of England will release Consumer Inflation Expectations data later in the European session.
Gold struggled to make a decisive move in either direction and closed the day virtually unchanged slightly below $2,030 on Thursday. XAU/USD fluctuates near that level early Friday.
(This story was corrected on December 8 at 08:33 GMT to say that the US Unemployment Rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 3.9%, not 43.9%.)
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from multi-week lows, trades above 1.0750
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to its weakest level in three weeks below 1.0750 on Friday after the stronger-than-expected Nonfarm Payrolls data. Week-end flows, however, helped the pair erase its daily losses.
GBP/USD remains on track to snap three-week winning streak
GBP/USD recovered toward 1.2550 after coming in within a touching distance of 1.2500 in the second half of the day after Nonfarm Payrolls came in at 199,000 for November. Despite the recent rebound, the pair remains on track to snap a three-week winning streak.
Gold retreats below $2,020 as US yields push higher
Gold broke below its daily range and declined toward $2,010 with the immediate reaction to the upbeat US November jobs report. Although XAU/USD managed to recover toward $2,020, rising US Treasury bond yields triggered another leg lower.
Bitcoin price could retrace to $42,000 if US Nonfarm Payroll comes in at 180,000
Bitcoin price just like other assets, is highly impacted by the macro-financial developments. This includes the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report released by the BLS of the United States.
The week ahead – Fed, ECB and Bank of England rate decisions
When the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged back in November for the second meeting in a row there was still the distinct possibility that the final meeting of 2023 would provide the possibility of one more rate rise to round off the year in line with Fed policymakers dot plot forecasts of 5.6%.